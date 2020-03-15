‘Life and health are more important’ – Pepe Reina slams England’s stance on Coronavirus

Aston Villa goalkeeper and former Liverpool player Pepe Reina has slammed the Premier League for their soft stance and reaction during this Coronavirus epidemic, as per reports in the Mirror.

This comes shortly after the Premier League announced that league games would be suspended up until 4th April.

However, the decision by the Premier League came only after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Reina has spoken out about his worries about the spread of the deadly virus in the UK saying that England “can’t just close their eyes and look the other way”.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who is on loan from Milan, has bemoaned the fact that he is being called for training with Aston Villa during this worldwide epidemic.

Speaking to Marca as quoted in the Mirror, Reina said:

“In England, they told us to be prudent and try to stay at home as much as possible, but we’ve just got the weekend off and have been called in to train on Monday,”

“Only those clubs who had positive tests, like Chelsea or Arsenal, are in quarantine, but we are training as normal. It’d be madness to continue playing, as we all have to take this situation seriously.”

“The other countries have already made radical decisions and we have to do the same. England can’t just close their eyes and look the other way. Life and health are more important than football.”

At the moment the Premier League is scheduled to resume on 4th April but is subject to the Coronavirus being contained and not spreading further.