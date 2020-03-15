Bayer Leverkusen are resigned to losing their star youngster Kai Havertz this summer, according to Goal.

However, his coach Peter Bosz acknowledges that the German club won’t let him leave for less than €100 million, according to the report.

The 20-year-old Havertz has been in superb form for Leverkusen this season scoring 10 goals and racking up 7 assists in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Goal report that interest in Havertz is high with European heavyweights Juventus, Liverpool and Real Madrid all monitoring the starlet’s situation.

Havertz broke into Leverkusen’s first team in October 2016 and is currently in his fourth Bundesliga season with the side.

Havertz has already notched up 139 appearances for Leverkusen since making his debut as a 16-year-old but his manager reckons that the club will no longer be able to keep him this summer.

Speaking to the media regarding Havertz’s future as quoted by Goal, Bosz said:

“Kai is 20 years old, but this is already his fourth season in the Bundesliga,”

“That says a lot. Everyone in Germany sees him as a child prodigy. He is from Aachen, has been here since he was eight. Nice boy to work with. Intelligent. He also plays the piano.

“We sold his buddy, Julian Brandt, to Borussia Dortmund last summer. Havertz suddenly became even more of an eye-catcher.”

“A lot came to him before the winter break. We lost the derby at Koln and three days later also at home to Hertha Berlin. Suddenly the entire stadium whistled him off. He was devastated by that. ‘Why do people hate me?’ Then he’s just another 20-year-old and you explain: ‘They don’t hate you, but this is how it goes’.”

“During the winter break, we showed images that he did not reach the box enough. Now he does that more often. His share of goals and assists has skyrocketed.”

“He can’t be held on to next summer. That will be a transfer of €100 million.”

“What am I saying? More than 100 million!”

With such a hefty price tag on the youngster, it remains to be seen where he ends up in the aftermath of the summer transfer window, while Leverkusen remain keen on cashing in on their prized talent.