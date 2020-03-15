Video: Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards find way to enjoy themselves during isolation

Liverpool ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his girlfriend Perrie Edwards are certainly finding ways to keep themselves entertained whilst at home self isolating during the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

Watch the video below as the Reds midfielder and his partner perform what looks a pretty well rehearsed dance routine around their home.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain making the most of self-isolation! ?? pic.twitter.com/gDNL7a5vYo — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) March 15, 2020

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 3, and quite possibly beyond that, so footballers will have to find other stuff to do.

Oxlade-Chamberlain seems in good spirits, but will surely also be hoping he isn’t robbed of a Premier League winners’ medal if the season ends up being voided.