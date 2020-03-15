Manchester United keeping tight checks on coronavirus despite continuing training

Manchester United are reportedly testing their players and staff regularly for coronavirus despite continuing to train at Carrington.

According to the Daily Mirror, there are no plans to close the club’s training ground just yet, with seemingly no one at the club contracting the illness so far.

The Red Devils were in action in the Europa League just a few days ago, travelling to Austria to beat LASK 5-0 in a game played behind closed doors.

United have been making frequent checks on players and staff since then, with everyone tested on arrival and departure at Carrington.

The Premier League has been suspended until at least April 3, so it seems Man Utd remain keen to keep their fitness up.

It is widely felt, however, that the league will not be able to get going again so soon, so it remains to be seen when United or any other teams will be in action again.

MUFC will no doubt hope there is still some opportunity for them to qualify for the top four for next season, whether through the season starting up again in the summer, or through some form of one-off playoff competition that could get the season concluded with the need for fewer matches.