Why Manchester United will surely opt for vote that hands Liverpool the Premier League title

It might sound like every Manchester United fan’s worst nightmare, but the Red Devils will surely vote in a way that hands Liverpool the Premier League title this season.

The outbreak of coronavirus means the football season has been put on hold, with the current plan being for games to resume on April 3, even if there is the growing sense that that will not be possible.

This means clubs will have a decision to make on the next course of action, which could mean a further delay to the season, ending the season based on the current table, or simply voiding it altogether.

That final option would mean Liverpool miss out on the title, but it’s otherwise not something that would benefit Man Utd.

As explained by the Evening Standard, a 14-club majority is needed to push through a final decision, and United would surely vote for the season to carry on.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are in fine form and in with a realistic shot of Champions League qualification, whether through a top four finish (potentially even just a top five finish if Manchester City end up being banned from the competition) or by winning the Europa League.

MUFC are also still in the FA Cup so could fancy their chances of winning two trophies and building real positive momentum that could benefit their development in the long term.

And of course, as noted by the Evening Standard, the financial implications of missing out on the Champions League would be huge, so there is no sense in them voting to void the season and guarantee the 2020/21 campaign starting again based on league standings from 2018/19.

Liverpool fans will of course be desperate for anything that ensures they end their thirty-year wait for the title, and they could have a surprising ally in Man Utd when it comes to these important votes.

