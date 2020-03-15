Sometimes a player will just become a scapegoat no matter how hard they try, and it’s fair to say that Phil Jones is one for Man United.

His combination of horrendous defending and even more questionable facial expressions do make him an easy target, and it seems the team is doing much better when he is nowhere near it.

It’s possible that the club may look for an upgrade on Victor Lindelof at some point, but it looks like Harry Maguire, Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe are all ahead of Jones in the pecking order, so it may be time to move on.

According to The Metro, United are willing to let him go for only £12m, which is interesting when you consider he signed a new four year deal just over one year ago.

That means he’s gone from a long term option to expendable in a short period of time, and really does show that his time is up.

He’s barely played this season and does look like an average Premier League defender at best, so that explains why teams like West Ham and Newcastle United have been linked with him.

Of course it’s possible that a new manager could come in over the Summer and change their mind, but it now looks like his days at Old Trafford are numbered.