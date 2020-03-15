Manchester United will reportedly have to pay £15million to seal the permanent transfer of Odion Ighalo.

The Nigerian international joined the Red Devils on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and has so far performed well over expectations, netting four goals while providing an assist in eight appearances across all competitions so far.

According to Mirror, the Chinese club will demand £15million for Ighalo. They are aware of the Nigerian striker’s performances and are willing to cash in on him after his surprisingly strong start to life at Old Trafford.

Ighalo has had a pretty decent start to his Manchester United spell and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to see him produce better performances when and if, football in England resumes. With Marcus Rashford out, the 30-year-old could receive many first-team opportunities at United.

However, once the 22-year-old returns from injury, it seems likely that Ighalo could find himself limited to a squad player role in Solskjaer’s side.

Still, £15m shouldn’t be too much for a club like United to pay, so they might view that as decent money for an experienced, reliable option off the bench to provide cover for Rashford and others.