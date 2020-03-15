Manchester United are reportedly ready to offer goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new big-money contract to fight off a potential transfer raid from rivals Chelsea.

The talented young shot-stopper is really impressing on loan at Sheffield United this season, showing that he could be an ideal long-term replacement for David de Gea at Old Trafford.

In truth, De Gea’s form has not been too convincing for some time now, so it may well be time for a change in that position very soon.

It is therefore unsurprising that the Sun claim United are doing what they can to hold on to Henderson, who they mention as being a £50million target for Chelsea, with the potential offer of a new deal worth as much as £100,000 a week.

Man Utd fans will hope this can persuade Henderson that his future lies at Old Trafford, as it would be a big blow to lose such a talented young player to a rival like Chelsea.

The Blues could really do with signing the 23-year-old right now as Kepa Arrizabalaga has not looked at his best this season, occasionally losing his place under manager Frank Lampard.

Henderson could be the upgrade needed at Stamford Bridge, but it seems MUFC are now stepping up efforts to ensure he stays where he is, though the Sun suggest he could pen his new contract and then be loaned out again.