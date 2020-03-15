Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs who are interested in signing Omer Beyaz.

The 16-year-old has featured in 14 matches for Fenerbahce’s U19 team, netting two goals in 14 appearances across all competitions so far. He was also an unused substitute in the club’s Super Lig matches against Denizlispor and Konyaspor.

According to Turkish outlet Fotospor (as cited by Daily Mail), Manchester United are among the teams who are interested in signing Beyaz. This report also claims that other clubs interested in him include Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus and Inter Milan.

Beyaz whose contract expires in 2021, is one of the finest young talents in Turkey and he could be a key player for Fenerbahce in the near future. However, it won’t be much of a surprise if he joins another club.

Manchester United would be a fine place for Beyaz to develop and mature into a better footballler. However, staying at Fenerbahce for a few years and then joining another club would be a relatively better option for the 16-year-old.