Manchester United star launches fundraiser to help ‘war against’ Coronavirus

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba has set up a fundraiser and has offered financial support via UNICEF to children suffering from the Coronavirus, according to BBC Sport.

Pogba has been sidelined with an injury for large chunks of the season and has barely featured for the Red Devils this season.

However, that hasn’t stopped the midfielder from helping people during this Coronavirus epidemic.

The 27-year-old French international who celebrated his birthday on Sunday started a fundraising page with the intention of supporting the victims of the Coronavirus.

The page aims to “help fight this war against Covid-19”.

Click on the link to help fight the war against #COVID19https://t.co/FTA7936t07 pic.twitter.com/Wbui94Nua4 — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 15, 2020

Pogba also said he will double the fund if his intended goal of £27,000 is reached, as per BBC Sport.

On the fundraising page, Pogba wrote: “The impact of a large-scale outbreak, especially on poor and vulnerable children, can be immense,”

“It’s my birthday and I’m always grateful that me, my family and friends are healthy. Nonetheless, not everybody is in good health right now.

“At times like this we need to come together.” he added.

Pogba also intends to use the money raised from the fund to supply masks, gloves and goggles to health workers.

This gesture from the Frenchman shows he has a big heart and shows that he is proactive in helping people during this global crisis, despite his injury and spell on the sidelines.

Hopefully, more footballers will follow Pogba’s example and help in fighting this worldwide epidemic.