Menu

Photo: Brazilian video game makes prison version of Ronaldinho

FC Barcelona
Posted by

It’s still incredible to think that Ronaldinho is serving time in Paraguay for trying to enter the country with a fake passport, but it doesn’t sound like he’s being treated too badly.

While stories emerge of him having fun and shining in prison football tournaments, it seems like a football game from his homeland has had some fun with his current predicament too:

Fans of Pro Evolution Soccer will recognise the fonts and some of the graphics as it seems this has come from a knock-off version of the game in Brazil.

READ MORE: Barcelona make it a priority to renew contracts of two star players

More Stories Ronaldinho