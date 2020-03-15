Photo: Brazilian video game makes prison version of Ronaldinho

It’s still incredible to think that Ronaldinho is serving time in Paraguay for trying to enter the country with a fake passport, but it doesn’t sound like he’s being treated too badly.

While stories emerge of him having fun and shining in prison football tournaments, it seems like a football game from his homeland has had some fun with his current predicament too:

Alguém disse Ronaldinho no Presidio de Paraguay Fútbol Club? Bomba Patch 100% atualizado pic.twitter.com/5MogwOJxgN — Equipe Bomba Patch (@bombapatchgeo) March 13, 2020

Fans of Pro Evolution Soccer will recognise the fonts and some of the graphics as it seems this has come from a knock-off version of the game in Brazil.

