Former Arsenal player Isaac Hayden was recently robbed at his residence and was furious in the aftermath of the incident.

Hayden was a victim of a robbery when he went out shopping for barely ’10 mins’ and came home to find valuables missing.

The theft took place despite the ongoing Coronavirus epidemic, you’d think that these disgusting people would refrain from stealing at such a challenging time for the United Kingdom and the rest of the world.

Hayden was rightfully livid after the incident and the ex-Arsenal midfielder took to social media to vent his frustration.

As seen in the tweet below, Hayden posted a picture of the crime scene and was disgusted at how ‘messed up’ some people are.

Only went to the shops for 10 mins to get some food with Mrs H… some people are messed up with everything going on with Coronavirus etc, people still are committing robbery’s of peoples houses. ??they get caught ? pic.twitter.com/pLMkPADBiq — Isaac Hayden (@IsaacHayden65) March 14, 2020

Hayden added that he hopes that the perpetrators are caught. Thankfully the incident occurred while he and his wife were out of the house.