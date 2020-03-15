Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Eduardo Camavinga.

The 17-year-old has featured in 36 matches for Rennes this season so far, netting a goal against Lyon while providing two assists versus PSG and Montpellier.

SEE MORE: Concern for Real Madrid as Man United plan to hijack move for Summer target

Camavinga has been linked to Real Madrid for some time now and according to Spanish magazine Don Balon, Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the teenager and wants to sign him. This report also claims that the young midfielder could cost them €80 million.

Camavinga has been one of the finest young talents in France and has been a key reason behind Rennes being third in Ligue 1 currently. The 17-year-old has been in fine form this season so far and he has the capability to become a big player if he maintains his form and fitness.

It won’t be much of a surprise if bigger clubs come knocking for Camavinga’s signature. Real Madrid’s midfield would be bolstered if they sign the teenager but it’d be very difficult for him to find game time there.