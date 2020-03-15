It’s tough for a lot of clubs that are left between trying to plan for next season while also wondering what to do if play starts again this campaign, but it always felt like Real Madrid were at a crossroads anyway.

Players like Marcelo, Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema have been vital players over the years, but they are all getting older and will need to be replaced soon.

READ MORE: Barcelona ready to claim La Liga title if suspension is confirmed

The club do have a lot of talented youngsters out on loan so they might already have the solutions within the squad, but it would be a big commitment for Real to trust youth rather than trying to sign a whole new team.

That means they make look to sell a lot of these youngsters to fund their transfer activity going forward, so transfer interest in current loanee Oscar Rodriguez makes sense:

Óscar has turned a corner this season and is starting to garner increasing interest. https://t.co/f9YFixdZlN — AS English (@English_AS) March 15, 2020

The attacking midfielder is currently impressing for Leganes with seven goals and two assists so far this season, and Real Betis are known for developing young talent so that could make sense.

There’s no sign of a price tag at this point, but it’s also suggested that Betis would be open to including a buy back option for Real at a later date, so that could be attractive to them.

They also have Martin Odegaard and Dani Ceballos returning from loan spells and they do look more likely to play a part in the team, so the move to Betis could be perfect for Oscar.