Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool star Sadio Mane.

The Senegalese international has established himself as one of the best footballers on the planet thanks to his impressive performances for the Reds over the past few years. Since joining Liverpool from Southampton, Mane has amassed 77 goals and 34 assists in 161 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to the Mirror, Real Madrid are interested in signing the 27-year-old and have made his representatives aware of their willingness to do so. This report also claims that Los Blancos are hoping a bid of £130-£140million will be sufficient to land Mane.

The former Southampton star has been in fine form this season, netting 18 goals while providing 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season so far.

A player of Mane’s stature would always attract attention from other powerhouses in Europe. His addition would undoubtedly bolster Real Madrid’s but it seems very unlikely that Liverpool will be willing to let go of him given his importance to the team, even if £130-140m is not to be sniffed at.