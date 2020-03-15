Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen’s family were held at knifepoint in a robbery that took place at his residence during Spurs’ Champions League fixture against Red Bull Leipzig last week, according to reports in BBC Sport.

Vertonghen was left out of the match squad for the last-16 second leg against RB Leipzig and was on the sidelines when he found out about the incident.

According to the Telegraph (subscription required), Spurs boss Jose Mourinho and a member of staff were seen consoling the defender after breaking the worrying news just seconds after the final whistle.

This appears to be the moment the Belgian star found out the terrible news:

? Mourinho was consoling Jan Vertonghen yesterday at full time. Not sure what was said & why but this is sad really… pic.twitter.com/662mThQNpK — The Spurs Web ?? (@thespursweb) March 11, 2020

Vertonghen’s family which include his wife Sophie De Vries and his two children, a boy and a girl, were held at knifepoint in London by four armed burglars who broke into his home.

Luckily nobody was hurt during the theft and the burglars left only stealing valuables from Vertonghen’s residence.

A Spurs spokesperson speaking about the incident said: “We have been supporting Jan and his family through this terribly traumatic time,”

“We encourage anyone who has any information to come forward to help the police with their investigation.”

While a Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on 10 March to a report of a burglary.”

“Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving.”

“Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

Thankfully, Vertonghen’s family are safe and came out of the incident unscathed. The police are continuing to investigate the crime.