Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

The Albanian international has been in fine form for the Biancocelesti and a key reason why they have the best defence in Serie A this season so far, having conceded only 23 goals. He has kept nine clean sheets in 2019/20 so far.

According to Italian newspaper Il Tempo (as cited by Goal.com), Spurs are interested in signing Strakosha who is currently valued at €25 million as claimed by Transfermarkt. This report also claims that Leicester are interested in the 25-year-old as well.

Strakosha has been a regular for Lazio since joining them from second-tier Italian club Salernitana. He has made 154 appearances across all competitions for the Biancocelesti so far, keeping 46 clean sheets.

Tottenham currently have Hugo Lloris in goal but lack a suitable backup. However, if they manage to sign Strakosha, he could well give the Frenchman some competition for a place in the starting XI and become his long-term replacement. However, Lazio would be far from willing to let go of Strakosha as he is someone they’d need if they are to win the Serie A next season.