Tottenham star Jan Vertonghen’s house was burgled while he was on Champions League duty against Leipzig.

The Express claim that the masked burglars raided his house on Tuesday when Spurs were supposed to take on Bundesliga side. Vertonghen’s wife Sophie de Vries and children were present in the house during the burglary and the robbers left with electronic items as claimed by a source close to the North London club.

SEE MORE: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho remains interested in signing La Liga midfielder

The source said: “They were masked and carrying weapons, including knives and machetes, and demanded to know where the cash and valuables were. Jan’s wife was obviously terrified and did as she was told. The group carried out a search and fled with electronic items. Thankfully I don’t believe anyone was hurt. The family were obviously terrified, especially given Jan was away with the Spurs squad. The police carried out a scene examination. Some officers did door-to-door checks to warn people and ask if anyone had seen anything as Jan’s family were not the only victims and at least one neighbour had been targeted too.”

The Metropolitan police have claimed that there were four burglars who were involved and no arrests have been made as yet. A spokesman to the police said as quoted by the Express: “Police were called to a residential address in NW3 at 7.49pm on March 10 to a report of a burglary. Officers attended. It was reported four men wearing balaclavas, armed with knives, had forced entry to the property and stolen a number of items before leaving. Nobody was injured. The suspects had left the scene before officers arrived. There have been no arrests and inquiries continue.”

Vertonghen was an unused substitute during Tottenham’s match against Leipzig as they lost 3-0 to the German side and were out of the Champions League.

Thankfully, none of the Belgian international’s family members were harmed and hopefully, the burglars will be arrested and brought to justice.

There have been quite a few cases of footballers’ houses being burgled in the past. Liverpool star Sadio Mane has been on the receiving end of this twice as claimed by BBC. On both occasions, the Senegalese international was playing in the Champions League, against Maribor in 2017 and Bayern Munich last year.