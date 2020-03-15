Valencia have released an official statement on their website to announce that five people have tested positive for the Coronavirus within their first-team staff players.

The La Liga outfit state that the infected persons are now self-isolating at home self-isolating and that these people are ‘good health’.

Ezequiel Garay confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 with a post to Instagram earlier today, the centre-back adds that he feels ‘very well’ despite the diagnosis.

Valencia also emphasise the importance of Spain’s population self-isolating at this moment in time, stressing that people should follow the hygiene and prevention measures put out by the relevant authorities.

We’d like to express our best wishes to those affected at Valencia and to everyone whose being impacted by the virus worldwide.

Considering some of the recent cases of coronavirus within football, it’s certainly the right decision for most of the world’s top leagues to suspend play at this moment in time.