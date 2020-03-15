Valencia’s Eliaquim Mangala confirms he’s tested positive for Coronavirus

Eliaquim Mangala announced on Twitter that he’s tested positive for the Coronavirus. Valencia announced earlier today that five people amongst the first-team players and staff have been infected with Covid-19.

Mangala’s centre-back partner, Ezequiel Garay, also confirmed that he’s contracted the virus with a post to Instagram today.

The former Manchester City defender did however reveal that he’s ‘feeling good’ and that he has ‘no symptoms’ associated with Covid-19.

The Frenchman added that he’s self-isolating in his home, leaving him separated from his family.

Whilst it’s lovely to hear that Mangala isn’t suffering from any symptoms, this particular case further reiterates just how important it is for everyone to follow measures in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Mangala urged people to respect the ‘instructions’ in place in a bid to ‘avoid transmitting’ Covid-19 to other people.

We’d like to send our best wishes to Mangala, Garay and everyone else affected at Valencia, as well as anyone who is being impacted by the virus across the world.