Video: Gremio players and staff protest against Brazilian league’s Coronavirus stance

Brazilian club Gremio staged a powerful protest against the Brazilian league’s decision to continue with football despite the Coronavirus epidemic.

Most of Europe’s top leagues have been suspended due to the escalating Coronavirus pandemic spreading across the continent.

However, Brazil have not suspended their league football yet with games going on normally despite the virus causing mayhem worldwide.

In protest against the Brazilian league’s decision to continue football matches, Gremio’s players and staff wore masks while walking on to the field for their league game, as seen in the videos below.

In Brazil, players and coaches for Gremio entered the field wearing masks as a form of protest — they want to see football games suspended due to coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/G0j0MHS7Lg — Igor Mello (@SuperIgor) March 15, 2020

Brazilian soccer team @Gremio walks out of the tunnel wearing masks in protest to the soccer federation making them play during the new coronavirus crisis. What a scene. pic.twitter.com/i9vYXsyKso — Bruno Beidacki (@BrunoBeidacki) March 15, 2020

The protest has surely caught the eye of the Brazilian league’s chiefs but whether it influences their stance on the Coronavirus remains to be seen.