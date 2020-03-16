Things are on hold on the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Arsenal continue to be linked with transfer activity when the window re-opens.

The Gunners will be in contention for a Champions League qualification spot if the season resumes, while they’ll hope to claim some silverware with the FA Cup too.

However, they’ve had their struggles this season before and after Mikel Arteta’s arrival, and the Spanish tactician will no doubt want to stamp his mark on the squad this summer and get them ready for a better campaign next year.

With that in mind, it seems the defence could be a priority, as the Mirror note how Arsenal could be plotting a swoop for Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren.

Given the fierce competition for places at Anfield in that department coupled with criticism of the Croatian stalwart again this season, there could be a temptation to move on despite Liverpool’s success.

Arsenal have conceded 36 goals in 28 league games so far this season, giving them the third worst defensive record of the top nine sides in the standings.

In turn, it’s an area in which they could certainly improve, and time will tell if the experience and quality that Lovren provides is the solution they pursue.

Meanwhile, the Metro have reported that Arteta wants West Ham defender Issa Diop, although his touted £60m valuation will surely be a massive stumbling block.

It’s noted in the report that Man Utd have previously been linked with an interest too, and so if both Premier League giants are keen, that could only serve to drive his price-tag up further.

Based on these two bits of transfer speculation though, the common theme is that Arsenal could be in the market for a defender this summer.