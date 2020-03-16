Barcelona and Man City to battle for Serie A centre-back’s signature

According to Sport via Italian outlet Tuttosport, Manchester City are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for the signing of Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni this summer.

The 20-year-old has flourished under Antonio Conte this season, the ace has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Inter this season.

The report doesn’t suggest a price-tag for the starlet, but Transfermarkt value the defender at €34.5m.

Tuttosport claim that Pep Guardiola is a keen admirer of Bastoni, will the Man City boss manage to beat his former club to the signing of the promising centre-back?

Bastoni has looked solid for the Serie A giants this season, the ace’s ability with the ball at his feet makes him an ideal candidate for two European powerhouses that like to play out from the back.

The youngster certainly seems to be highly-rated within the Italy setup, with Transfermarkt showing that the ace has represented his country from Under-15s to Under-21s level.

Bastoni certainly looks like a promising talent, if Inter are serious about getting back to the top of world football, they should do everything they can to keep hold of such a talented prospect.