Barcelona are reportedly becoming increasingly confident in their ability to sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter this summer.

The Catalan giants have arguably had an issue in their squad exposed this season as after injuries to Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele, they were left short in attack.

Martin Braithwaite was snapped up outside of the transfer window to offer a crucial option for coach Quique Setien, but with Suarez turning 34 next year and Dembele continuing to struggle with injuries, further reinforcements might be needed in that department.

According to Sport, Barcelona are said to be optimistic about signing Martinez from Inter, as it’s suggested that he would prefer a move to the Nou Camp if he makes the switch to Spain and wants to play alongside compatriot Lionel Messi.

There are still obstacles in their pursuit though with Martinez having a €111m release clause as per the report, and so Barca are tipped to put a swap deal offer on the table to try and bring that figure down.

Further, it’s suggested that they will have to reach an agreement on personal terms, while there could yet be competition from the Premier League with Chelsea and Manchester City specifically mentioned as still being in the hunt for the Argentine international.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an impressive season to date, scoring 16 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances for the Nerazzurri, showing that he has the goal threat, ability to create for others, technical quality and the work ethic to fit into the Barcelona style of play and system well.

However, based on the report above, while the reigning La Liga champions might be growing in confidence in their bid to sign him, there are still seemingly pieces that need to fall into place before they can confirm any such deal.

Nevertheless, it certainly paints a positive picture, as Barcelona look to snap up a long-term solution in attack, and one that could help get the best out of Messi moving forward given that they will be able to build a partnership and understanding for club and country.