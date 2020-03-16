Barcelona are reportedly preparing to axe defender Samuel Umtiti this summer while Man Utd are said to be interested in a swoop.

The 26-year-old joined the Catalan giants in 2016 and has gone on to make 114 appearances for the club while winning two La Liga titles and four domestic trophies.

However, after making 83 appearances in his first two campaigns with Barca, Umtiti has managed just 31 since the start of the 2018/19 season, with injuries forcing him to miss significant periods.

In that time, Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet have established themselves as the first-choice pairing for the most part, and so now it seems as though Umtiti could be on his way out of the Nou Camp.

According to Sport, Barcelona are ready to put the French international on the market this summer as they see his exit as a way of helping to create space in the squad and perhaps raise additional transfer funds to reinvest back into the group to improve it.

Although injuries have been a problem for Umtiti, he remains a quality and experienced defender who has operated at the highest level for club and country, and the report adds that Manchester United could be willing to make a ‘significant effort’ to sign him.

It’s unclear if Umtiti’s situation would be any different at Old Trafford though with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof well established along with the likes of Eric Bailly at the back for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and so it remains to be seen if he would be willing to make the switch.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it certainly sounds as though Barcelona are willing to listen to offers this summer to offload him.