The coronavirus outbreak has hit European football hard, particularly in Italy.

Serie A was the first league to suspended their games, with the nation going into lockdown and all sporting events being cancelled for the foreseeable future.

Authorities have rightly prioritised their society’s health over the game, with AC Milan goalkeeper Asmir Begovic revealing the harsh conditions of the country.

The Bosnian joined the Italian side on loan from Bournemouth back in January and, as quoted by the Daily Mail, has recently been describing the nation’s current living situation.

“It’s a total lockdown,” he said. “The streets are deserted. The only thing open are supermarkets. You can get a little bit of food and then it’s straight back to your home. It’s crazy.

Such conditions have rarely been experienced since the World War, with Begovic labelling it as ‘like a movie scene’.

He added: “It’s a big city, I live in the city and you think it’s a movie. People have said it’s like a movie scene and it really is. I’ve never seen anything like it before. I’m not sure people understand how bad it is here.”

Whilst such restrictions are yet to be put in place in England, the above comments would suggest that the rest of Europe will soon follow in the same direction.

Cases of the virus continue to rise, with no vaccine being introduced. Football games around the globe have been put on pause, with countries feeling the full effect of the pandemic.