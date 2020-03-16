According to the Sun via Portuguese outlet A Bola, Chelsea have made initial contact with Porto over the signing of defender Alex Telles.

A Bola claim that Telles’ contract includes a £36.5m (€40m) release clause, with the Sun adding that the Blues may not be prepared to meet this price-tag for the star.

Telles’ contract expires next summer, with A Bola claiming that it’s ‘impossible’ that the left-back signs a new deal with the Portuguese outfit.

With the 27-year-old reportedly unwilling to agree a new deal, it may be wise for Porto to cash in on the ace before they risk losing the defender on a free next summer.

More Stories / Latest News Three key decisions UEFA must make ahead of emergency meetings amid coronavirus outbreak Barcelona ready to sell star in summer with Man Utd paired with interest Photo: Arsenal fans loving Shkodran Mustafi’s adorable ‘daily workout motivation’

It would certainly be interested to see how an attack-minded full-back like Telles would fare in the Premier League. The star has 10 goals and nine assists in 40 appearances across all competitions this season.

Frank Lampard’s side certainly look as though they will be in need of a new left-back in the near future, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri have looked unconvincing this season.

With Alonso also perhaps approaching the final years of his career at the top, the Blues should be in the market for a new left-back.

Telles, at 27 years of age, would be a quality medium-term option for the Blues, maybe the west London outfit will find their long-term left-back in their stacked academy ranks.