Chelsea could reportedly see Atalanta exercise their option to buy on Mario Pasalic this summer and allow him to seal a €15m exit from Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old joined the Blues in 2014, but he has since been shipped out on loan spells to Elche, Monaco, Milan, Spartak Moscow and Atalanta.

SEE MORE: Chelsea rival Manchester United for potential £60million forward transfer

It’s with his current side that he has flourished most during a two-year loan deal, scoring 15 goals in 74 outings to date, while playing a key role in their ability to challenge for a top-four finish in Serie A and advancing in the Champions League.

In turn, it would come as no surprise if the Bergamo-based side were keen to keep him on a permanent deal such has been his impact, and as per La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nicolo Schira in his tweet below, and re-reported by Football Italia, Atalanta are expected to now exercise their €15m option to buy for the Croatian midfielder.

Further, he has even added more details with regards to the personal terms, as he suggests that Pasalic will sign a five-year contract and that all is agreed.

Given Frank Lampard has countless options in midfield already, with Mason Mount, Billy Gilmour, Ross Barkley, Jorginho and N’Golo Kante at his disposal among others, it seems like it could be very difficult for Pasalic to return to Chelsea and stake a claim for a starting berth.

In addition, with his impressive stint at Atalanta in mind too, it would arguably be a deal that suits all parties, and so it remains to be seen if all is agreed and officially confirmed as we head closer to the summer.