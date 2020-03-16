Chelsea attacking midfielder Mason Mount faces being fined by the club after going for a kickabout with West Ham ace Declan Rice when he was supposed to be in self-isolation due to coronavirus.

The England international was spotted taking part in a small football game in public alongside Rice, and manager Frank Lampard is unlikely to respond well to his behaviour, according to the Daily Mirror.

The report explains that Mount now faces a fine from Chelsea, with players needing to be in self-isolation following Callum Hudson-Odoi recently testing positive for coronavirus.

The spread of the illness around the world has put most major leagues on hold, including the Premier League, which is currently scheduled to restart on April 3.

It may well take longer, however, but young people like Mount will need to be more disciplined about leaving the house in order to avoid putting elderly and more vulnerable people at risk of catching coronavirus.