Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Queens Park Rangers starlet Eberechi Eze this summer.

The attacking midfielder has impressed for the Hoops this season, contributing to twenty league goals with twelve strikes and eight assists.

His performances have now caught the eye of Spurs, who are keen to bring the 21-year-old up into the Premier League, according to the Sun.

As per the same report, the club sent their top scout Brian Carey to watch the youngster in QPR’s last fixture against Preston, where Eze got his name on the score-sheet.

In what has been a bit of a roller-coaster season for the White City club, the attacker has no doubt been a big highlight.

Tottenham haven’t been the only side interested either, with the Sun also citing Sheffield United and Crystal Palace as potential suitors. However, QPR’s £20m asking price has seemingly put off both clubs.

Whilst such a fee wouldn’t be as harsh on Spurs’ financial resources, the report states that they may be tempted to offer a player swap package deal. No name has been mentioned in the article, but Tottenham do seem keen.

Jose Mourinho’s side is currently hurting from injuries to their star players, meaning the manager could be keen to bolster his options for next season. Eze has been one of the Championship’s star players this season and could be a small gem for Spurs in the transfer market.