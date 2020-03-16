Gary Neville brands Prime Minister Boris Johnson a ‘charlatan’ for Coronavirus stance

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has labelled the Prime Minster a ‘charlatan’ in a post on Twitter, the Sky Sports pundit certainly doesn’t seem to agree with Boris Johnson’s stance on the Coronavirus.

According to the Independent, Boris Johnson urged Brits to ‘avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such venues’, the PM also called for people to stop all ‘unnecessarily travel.’

Neville replied to a tweet suggesting that Johnson is ‘going to close schools in a few days anyway’, when someone questioned the Sky Sports pundit’s point about avoiding social venues when schools currently remain open.

He’s going to close schools in a few days anyway! He’s a charlatan! https://t.co/o0bLMTX40u — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 16, 2020

It’s worrying to see that the United Kingdom’s leader has been branded a ‘charlatan’ for his handling of the pandemic.

It’s definitely not encouraging for citizens to see that the plan to battle against the Coronavirus is causing such controversy.

On the football front, the EFL is currently suspended until April 3 due to the outbreak, with the Premier League also postponed until April 4.

The latest news doesn’t seem to suggest that we will be seeing top-league football back on our shores anytime soon.