Harry Kane is ready to snub both Manchester United and Manchester City this summer, in order to complete a move to Serie A side Juventus, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Sun.

The England international has endured a frustrating end to the season, having only featured once for Tottenham Hotspur this year, due to a torn tendon.

Kane’s absence has clearly been a huge blow for Spurs, who are winless in their last six games, with Champions League qualification looking very unlikely. They have also been dumped out of the competition by Leipzig, meaning they are set for another trophy-less season.

Such a factor has led onto Juventus’ interest in the striker, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly making him the club’s top transfer target this summer. So much so that Tuttosport are claiming that the Serie A side are ready to pay £180m across a fee and his wages to secure the deal.

As per the same report, Juventus are said to be winning the race for his signature, even with both Manchester clubs being interested. City’s Champions League ban has cast a doubt over the move, whilst United’s lack of competing at the top has put Juve in pole position.

At 26-years-of-age, the Englishman will no doubt want to add some silverware into his trophy cabinet, and a move to Italy could provide just that.

Should the player wish to leave North London, the above report would suggest that Juventus will do everything in their power to secure the move.

United could really do with Kane as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, however, while City may also benefit from a signing like this to come in as a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.