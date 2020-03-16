‘He is going to be a legend’ – Man Utd star makes big prediction on Bruno Fernandes

Diogo Dalot has revealed his belief that teammate Bruno Fernandes will become a Man Utd legend having made a hugely positive start to life at the club.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils in January, and has gone on to score three goals and provide four assists in just nine appearances thus far.

That has coincided with an upturn in form for United as they remain in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League and win the FA Cup and Europa League, if they season is able to conclude amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Either way, Dalot has predicted a big future for Fernandes at Man Utd, insisting that he can see him going on to become a club legend.

“He’s a top guy, a top player. He is going to be a legend, no doubt about that,” he told the official Manchester United podcast, as quoted by Sky Sports. “He’s unbelievable, he can be better of course as well. He’s going to learn a lot from this club. I think he is a massive player to have in this team and he’s going to be a very good player for this club.

“He was the captain at Sporting, of course he’s an experienced player as well, 25 years old, he’s played in Italy, he played in Portugal as well. He knows what he is doing. It’s going to be very good for him.”

Fernandes has undoubtedly made a positive start to life in Manchester, but the true test for him will be to deliver consistently, season in and season out.

That will help him establish himself as a United legend over time, and given his technical quality, creativity and eye for goal, attributes that he has shown through most of his career, it seems like Dalot could very well be right in time.

Nevertheless, while the Portuguese international will no doubt be delighted if he is remembered so fondly by United fans, he will also hope that leads to team success and trophies during his time in England which will surely be his and the club’s shared priority.