Arsenal are reportedly preparing a summer transfer window move for West Ham defender Issa Diop after his impressive form in his time in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be a solid, intelligent defensive player for the Hammers, and seems like a talent who could shine at a bigger club in the near future.

According to the Metro, Manchester United are long-standing admirers of Diop, and now Arsenal are also ready to join the battle to sign the £60million-rated centre-back.

Both clubs look in need of strengthening this summer after enduring difficult seasons in their own way, even if Man Utd have been on the up in recent weeks.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely see that Harry Maguire could do with a better defensive partner than players like Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must surely sign a truly top central defender after a highly disappointing campaign in which the likes of David Luiz and Sokratis Papastathopoulos have not looked good enough for a club of the north Londoners’ ambitions.

With West Ham hovering near the relegation zone this season, Diop would surely jump at the chance to join either Arsenal or United if offers came along.