Manchester United and Chelsea have reportedly both been among the clubs to meet Birmingham City’s asking price for Jude Bellingham.

The wonderkid has enjoyed a stunning breakthrough season with Championship side Birmingham this term, and it seems more than likely that he’ll enjoy a big career in the game at a top club.

According to the Daily Mirror, Man Utd and Chelsea have taken decisive steps towards signing Bellingham, but the 16-year-old is still deciding where to go next.

Both these clubs look good places to be right now for up-and-coming talents, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Frank Lampard both showing themselves to be ready to trust and develop youth.

However, the Mirror also link Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund with Bellingham, so it may be that the teenager will opt to follow in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho and look to move abroad to further his career.

The Mirror do suggest, however, that a move abroad might make things tricky for Bellingham’s parents, as he also has a younger brother on the books at Birmingham.

It will be interesting to see if this can give United or Chelsea some edge over their Bundesliga rivals in this exciting transfer battle for one of the biggest prospects in the game.