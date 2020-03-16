Juventus are reportedly not willing to spend over €100m this summer in their attempt to bring Paul Pogba back from Man Utd.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a stellar spell with the Turin giants between 2012 and 2016, making 178 appearances for the club while helping them to win four Serie A titles and other domestic cups.

During that stint he also established himself as one of the top midfielders in Europe, before sealing a return to Manchester after leaving on a free transfer in 2012.

Although he bagged 16 goals in 47 games last season, Pogba hasn’t always managed to find his best form at Old Trafford the second time round, while he’s been limited to just eight appearances so far this campaign due to ongoing injury troubles.

It remains to be seen whether or not Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still has a major plan for him moving forward when he does return from injury, but Tuttosport note that Juventus want to secure a return for the French international this summer.

However, it’s specifically added in their report that the reigning Serie A champions will not offer more than €100m, while they will not be held to ransom by Pogba and his agent Mino Raiola over his salary demands.

In turn, time will tell if that’s firstly enough to convince Man Utd to part company with Pogba, while it’s also unclear at this stage if the relevant parties will reach an agreement on personal terms.

As a result, there is still a lot that’s needed to fall into place before a deal can be done this summer, but it’s perhaps enough of a concern for now for some Man Utd fans who will be hoping that Pogba remains at the club beyond this summer.

Given the Guardian have previously reported that United want €100m for their midfield superstar though, perhaps there is an early indication that the two clubs might be able to find an agreement on a transfer fee at least.