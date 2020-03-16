Manchester City could reportedly beat Manchester United to the potential £180million transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

In a slightly complicated web of potential transfer deals, this would supposedly rely on Juventus switching their focus away from Kane, according to Tuttosport, as translated by the Daily Express.

The report explains that Juve are possibly ready to pay as much as £180m to sign Kane, but that Man City striker Gabriel Jesus is also on their radar.

If they end up signing Jesus, that could see City swoop for Kane as his replacement up front, according to the report.

United are also mentioned as suitors in the report, and it will be intriguing to see what happens with Kane after a difficult season at Tottenham.

Spurs do not look to be a team on the up any more after that risky decision to sack Mauricio Pochettino and hire Jose Mourinho earlier this season seems to have backfired.

It would therefore be unsurprising if a top talent like Kane saw a move to United, City or Juventus as the step up his career needs.

The England international is good enough to play for almost any team in the world and he’d undoubtedly be an important addition for Man Utd if they could get him.

The Red Devils have been overly reliant on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial for goals, and Kane’s numbers in that department are much better.

United also brought in Odion Ighalo on loan in January, but one imagines they’ll need a bigger name as a better long-term option.

City, meanwhile, would no doubt love to make a statement by signing a big name like Kane after a disappointing season that will likely see them surrender their Premier League crown to Liverpool.