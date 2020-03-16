Menu

Video: Bad news for Liverpool as Premier League being voided “almost inevitable”, according to leading sports lawyer

A leading sports lawyer has delivered some worrying news if you’re a Liverpool, Leeds or West Brom fan in particular.

As per the video below, Richard Cramer believes it is “almost inevitable” that the season will be cancelled if English football cannot resume by the summer.

The decision to postpone games until April 4th was made on March 13th, following an increased outbreak of the coronavirus. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive for the virus, leading onto the unanimous decision by authorities to put the league on pause.

Football across the majority of European countries have also been postponed or even suspended, with there being big questions of uncertainty as to how and when the season should be completed.

Cramer believes that if the league is still postponed by May/June, it is will likely mean that the season has to be voided, meaning nobody would be crowned the league winner and no teams would be relegated.

This would also mean that no Championship clubs would be promoted and the new season would simply commence whenever next possible.

It would be damming news to clubs like Liverpool, West Brom, Leeds United and more, as they would be denied justified success this season.

