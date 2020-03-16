The Premier League is currently in a period of uncertainty.

Following the announcement of games being momentarily postponed, fans and pundits have been debating as to how the official season should end.

With the number of coronavirus cases continuing to increase, there is major doubt over the proposed league return date of April 4th. There is, of course, the potential scenario where the division would not even be able to complete its current campaign.

Should this be the case, Liverpool should not be handed the Premier League title, according to Alan Shearer.

The former Blackburn and Newcastle forward has addressed the situation in the Sun, where he writes: “I cannot see how it would be fair to hand them the title, despite the fact it is obvious nobody is going to catch them. They only need six points to wrap it up but they haven’t got them yet so for that reason it has to be declared null and void.”

Liverpool currently sit twenty-five points above second place Manchester City, with the Reds looking destined to secure their first PL title in history. The league, however, is not mathematically secured, with Shearer being against the side simply being handed an award they technically have not achieved, just yet.

The Englishman believes that this logic should be applied to the whole division, stating: “If you cannot complete the fixtures then you cannot go handing out titles or consider relegating anybody.”

It will be interesting to see which route PL authorities take with this decision, particularly with games looking unlikely to resume next month. For the Reds, it would be incredibly painful for the fans, should they be denied their first-ever Premier League trophy, after such a dominating season.

For now though, fans up and down the country are currently in limbo, waiting on such news.