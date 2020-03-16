Manchester City are reportedly using the Premier League shutdown as an opportunity to sort out contract talks for star players Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne.

English football has been put on hold until at least April 3, though the increasing feeling is that it will be even longer before teams can return to playing due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK and Europe.

Still, it seems City are using this time to try to tie down Sterling and De Bruyne to new deals as they accelerate talks, according to a report from the Sun.

MCFC fans will certainly hope this opportunity to intensify negotiations can have the desired effect, as both Sterling and De Bruyne have been crucial performers at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola will want to make up for this disappointing season by keeping this squad together and getting back to being the dominant force they were in previous seasons.

Sterling and De Bruyne will no doubt be hugely important in that, though it remains to be seen if they can be persuaded with the threat of a possible two-year ban from European football looming.