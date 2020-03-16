Whilst most of the major football leagues are standing still due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Manchester United can’t avoid being linked with transfer moves for high-profile stars.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently sitting 5th, this should be enough to seal Champions League football for the Red Devils next season, depending on Manchester City’s situation with UEFA.

United have looked far from convincing for most parts of the season, regardless of the uplift in form since Bruno Fernandes’ arrival, the Red Devils are a few players away from challenging to the title.

These potential swoops would certainly help United in their bid to get back to the top of world football…

According to Sport, Barcelona are prepared to part ways with Samuel Umtiti this summer, with the Red Devils reportedly willing to make a ‘significant effort’ to sign the French star.

Umtiti’s standing as one of the world’s best defenders has slipped over the last year due to the ace’s injury troubles, but the ace’s rock-solid dominance before this period is undeniable.

Victor Lindelof still looks unconvincing for the Red Devils and Eric Bailly can’t keep fit, United could certainly do with a high-profile partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of defence.

On the other end of the pitch, Spanish outlet Don Balon claim that Juventus superstar Paulo Dybala has had a change of heart, with the forward now open to leaving the ‘Old Lady’ in the summer.

The report adds that a fee of around £63m would be needed to bring the Argentine to Old Trafford, the 26-year-old famously rejected a move to the Red Devils last summer.

Solskjaer’s side certainly need to bolster their options up front, the team seem too reliant on the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Should the Red Devils prioritise moves for Umtiti and Dybala when the next transfer window opens?