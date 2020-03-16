Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has picked up the Premier League player of the month award for February after his superb start to life in the English top flight.

The Portugal international joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in January and has been a joy to watch every time he’s stepped out onto the pitch for his new club.

Having shone during his time at Sporting, this is perhaps unsurprising, but it’s still impressive just how much Fernandes has been able to maintain that fine form despite moving up a level to a more competitive league.

Man Utd fans will hope Fernandes can keep this up, with the 25-year-old looking like he could be a hugely important part of this side for years to come.

MUFC supporters will also be pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s work in the transfer market in general, with Fernandes among a number of strong signings made by the Norwegian tactician.

Odion Ighalo has also started well since his January loan move to United, while summer signings Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have also done well.