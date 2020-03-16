Man Utd fans will love Paul Pogba’s efforts to step up bid to regain full fitness

Paul Pogba has endured a frustrating season thus far, but the Man Utd superstar is doing his best to get back as soon as possible.

The 27-year-old has been limited to just eight appearances so far this season, with an ankle problem forcing him to miss the majority of the campaign.

SEE MORE: Juventus set €100m limit on possible offer to land marquee signing this summer

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have enjoyed a major upturn in form in recent weeks, they would still certainly benefit from having the quality and experience that Pogba provides for the side.

As reported by The Sun, Pogba is seemingly desperately trying to ensure he’s available for selection as soon as possible as he has been doing extra personal 30-minute sessions with coach Michael Carrick after training sessions.

It remains to be seen when he’s given the green light to feature for Man Utd again, although naturally the decision to suspend all Premier League and European games will allow him additional time to recover and be ready when the fixtures resume.

As things stand for the top flight at least, games have been suspended until April 4, at which point the intention from the Premier League is to resume and reschedule fixtures.

Time will tell if that gives Pogba enough time to make a full recovery and be ready to feature if selected by Solskjaer, but it appears as though he is certainly putting in the work to make himself available as soon as possible to make an impact if or when the league, FA Cup and Europa League resume.