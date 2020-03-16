Chelsea are reportedly making Lyon striker Moussa Dembele a top transfer target up front this summer.

The Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and could be a useful addition for a number of top clubs after scoring 22 goals in all competitions so far this season.

Chelsea could do with that kind of firepower up front, and The Athletic claim he’s now firmly on the Blues’ agenda as they fear they’re unlikely to be able to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner due to interest from Liverpool.

This follows Man Utd recently being linked with a £60million move for Dembele by the Sun, and it’s clear the Red Devils would also benefit from a signing like him coming in in the near future.

Both United and Chelsea have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford and Tammy Abraham respectively this season, and neither player seems to be quite in that bracket of being able to hit 25-plus goals a season.

Both sides also lack much in the way of backup, with The Athletic noting that one of Olivier Giroud or Michy Batshuayi is likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

United, meanwhile, haven’t really replaced Romelu Lukaku since selling him last summer.