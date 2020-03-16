Manchester United have reportedly been given a major boost as they look to go back in for the transfer of Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

The Argentina international is seemingly now open to a change of scene and could leave Juve for around £63million this summer, according to Don Balon.

This is despite the report acknowledging that Dybala decided against a move to Man Utd last year, but it now seems the deal could be back on as he’s had a change of heart and the Red Devils remain keen on bringing him to Old Trafford, according to Don Balon.

Dybala makes sense as a target for United at the moment, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in need of more options in attack after a frustrating season.

Regardless of whether or not the campaign gets going again amid the outbreak of coronavirus, it seems clear MUFC were far from guaranteed a top four spot, which isn’t really good enough for a club of their size and ambition.

Dybala could lift this squad and provide a much-needed upgrade on other attacking midfield players like Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata, whilst also providing an option up front to take the pressure off the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.