Photo: Arsenal fans loving Shkodran Mustafi’s adorable ‘daily workout motivation’

As things in the Premier League remain on hold, Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi like many others is busy keeping fit at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The league have suspended all fixtures with the intention of resuming and rescheduling from April 4 onwards, and so for the next two weeks at least, players will have to keep themselves occupied and in shape especially while squads are told to self-isolate.

Arsenal are currently in that group after boss Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus, and so Mustafi has shared how he’s staying sharp with his own unique system of keeping motivated to work out.

As seen in the image below on his Instagram account, the German defender was on his exercise bike with his young daughter sat in front of him and feeding him ice cream.

We’re not sure that’s quite the smartest way to avoid putting on a couple extra pounds during the break but judging from the comments section, countless fans found it adorable.

“That’s my defender” and “the goat” were some of the comments left, while one fan added: “Seeing you with your lovely daughters is the most beautiful thing I could witness in my s***** days the best thing about you is you never stop being kind and nice (in the pitch or out of pitch).”

It really is a lovely sight and while some may find self-isolation tougher than others, Mustafi is evidently relishing every minute of it…