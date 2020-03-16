Four top clubs are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as he still wants out of the club.

According to Calciomercato, the France international remains keen on leaving Old Trafford, despite some talk that he could now have made a change of heart on his future.

The report links Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain as the clubs interested in Pogba, and it’s clear he could make a fine fit for any of those teams.

The 26-year-old may not have been at his best for much of his Man Utd career, but he remains a world class talent on his day, having shown his quality in his first spell at Juventus.

As well as that, Pogba always seems to find his best form again when he plays for his national team, which suggests he just hasn’t settled in at Old Trafford and could perhaps benefit from a change of scene.

It’s also understandable that Pogba might be tempted by any of those four clubs as they’d surely provide him with a better chance of winning major silverware.