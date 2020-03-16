‘Saliba will start from the get-go’ – Ex-Arsenal star tips ace to make immediate impact on return

According to the Sun, ex-Arsenal and Manchester United defender Mikael Silvestre has told Bet Pennsylvania that William Saliba ‘will start from the get-go’ once he returns to the Gunners from Saint-Etienne.

Arsenal signed the highly-rated Frenchman last summer for a fee reported to be £27m, as per BBC Sport. As part of the deal, Saliba is spending this season on loan with his boyhood club.

Silvestre seems like he can’t wait to see the talent starring in the Premier League, with the former full-back hailing Saliba’s ‘good’ and ‘consistent’ performance for Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 this season.

Silvestre has tipped Saliba to make an immediate impact:

“William Saliba will start from the get-go when he joins Arsenal next season.”

“He’s currently playing for a struggling Saint-Etienne side, but his performances have been good and he’s been consistent.”

“Defensively he’s strong, so he’ll be looking to impress in pre-season. He’ll need to adapt in that period, but he has enough time to learn from the Arsenal staff and players.”

“He’s still very young but has great experience from his time in Ligue 1. He’ll continue to learn from the current centre-backs but he’ll have a big part to play from day one.”

Saliba has made 17 appearances across all competitions this season, the youngster has still managed to impress, despite having to deal with a couple of injuries this term.

The centre-back has represented France from Under-16s through to Under-20s level, it’s clear the Saliba is considered to be one of his nation’s most promising defenders.

There’s no questioning that Arsenal’s shaky defence has let them down over the past couple of years, the Gunners have been crying out for a dominant figure at the back and will be hoping that big-money signing Saliba fits that bill.

Do you think the ace will start for Arsenal from the ‘get-go’ like Silvestre suggested next season?