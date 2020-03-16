Spanish football coach dies from coronavirus aged just 21

Spanish football coach Francisco Garcia has died from coronavirus aged just 21 having also suffered with a form of leukaemia previously.

The outbreak crisis has continued throughout Europe over the last week, claiming hundreds more lives with thousands of cases being reported.

Spain has been one of the hardest hit, and now the Independent report that Garcia has died after contracting coronavirus.

The 21-year-old is said to have been suffering from a form of leukaemia which would have left him more vulnerable, and now Malaga based club Atletico Portada Alta have tragically had to confirm his death on Sunday.

Club president Pep Bueno said: “Francisco was a great guy and a very talented coach. We are all still shocked.

“The hospital rang me at 7pm on Sunday to say his condition had stabilised, but then an hour later…

“The coronavirus came together with a bad illness he had. I can’t believe it has happened.”

It’s added in the report that nearly 300 people have died from the virus in Spain, and it’s likely that death toll will continue to rise in the coming days.

As for Garcia, it’s noted that it was only after arriving at hospital that doctors found that he was suffering from leukaemia, while it’s suggested that he could now be the youngest person in the world to die as a result of coronavirus.