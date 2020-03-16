Video: Clive Tyldesley commentating on cooking lasagne is a must-watch

Commentator Clive Tyldesley has provided some light relief during the coronavirus crisis as he uploaded a video of himself commentating on he and is wife making a lasagne.

The legendary commentator is best known to most fans as being the voice of ITV’s Champions League coverage back in the day, but he’s clearly got a talent for making the cooking sound like pretty thrilling action as well…

It’s a shame we don’t also have Andy Townsend there with him to perhaps offer some analysis, such as: “Mushrooms in a lasagne? Not for me, Clive.”

Still, this is a much-needed break from the more worrying news of the spread of coronavirus, which has temporarily halted the football season.